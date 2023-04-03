Heatwave is expected to persist across northern and central Vietnam

The Vietnam National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) has issued a warning about a prolonged heatwave across northern and central Vietnam until at least April 5.

The mountainous areas of Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue provinces and the Northwest Region are particularly affected, with high temperatures ranging from 34-37 C (93-99 F). The coastal areas of ​​Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue provinces and from Da Nang to Phu Yen provinces are also expected to experience high temperatures of 34-36 C (93-97 F) during this period.

The combination of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds increases the risk of fires, and officials may upgrade or expand the alerts as conditions change.

The extended period of oppressive heat and dry conditions may create ideal circumstances for wildfire growth throughout the region. Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory illnesses, are at risk of heat stroke or exhaustion.

Athletes and those who work outdoors are also at risk. High temperatures may also affect transportation and utilities, with road surfaces and vehicles vulnerable to damage and disruptions in electricity supply possible. Commercial trucking and airfreight carriers may experience disruptions, and passengers on mass transit may be hospitalized due to the lack of air conditioning and cramped conditions.

To stay safe during the heatwave, individuals should monitor local media for weather updates and related advisories, remain indoors in air conditioning when possible, rest frequently in shaded areas if outdoor activities are necessary, stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids (avoiding alcoholic beverages), wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and seek medical attention if signs of heat exhaustion or stroke develop.

Charging battery-powered devices in case of prolonged electricity outages is also recommended.