HCMC won the title Asia’s best MICE tourism destination

Ho Chi Minh City was named Asia’s leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions at the annual World MICE Awards.

It beat Bangkok, Hong Kong, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Seoul, and Singapore to claim the title, the organizing board announced Sunday.

The Asian region only comprised countries as far west as Pakistan, with Iran and countries further west belonging to the ‘Middle East’. The Indian Ocean and Oceania were also separate categories.

The awards were based on votes cast by industry professionals, the media and consumers.

Sheraton Grand Danang Resort in the central city of Da Nang won in Asia’s Best Incentive Hotel category.

Vietnam Airlines was the winner of Asia’s Best MICE Airline award.

The World MICE Awards, a sister event of the prestigious World Travel Awards, was launched last year.

The MICE market is among the top targets in the Vietnamese government’s tourism development strategy, and has grown rapidly in recent years.

Source: Vnexpress.

