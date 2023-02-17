HCMC urges to remove several real estate projects in February

City leaders asked departments to urgently report and advise the City People’s Committee to completely handle problems in projects in February, especially on approving investment policies and social housing.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong asked departments and agencies to actively review and resolve according to their competence for real estate businesses. Photo: Quynh Danh.

On the afternoon of February 15, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong chaired a meeting to listen to reports on removing difficulties and obstacles in some real estate projects as proposed by Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

Attending the meeting were leaders of departments and agencies, the chairman of the Board of Directors, the general director of 19 corporations and real estate enterprises.

Concluding the meeting, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong assigned the Department of Construction to expeditiously coordinate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Planning and Architecture and related units to exchange, agree and report to the City People’s Committee before February 24 to assign units to accept and handle groups of documents with the same problems according to their functions and tasks.

In addition, the relevant departments must also actively review and resolve the directives of the City People’s Committee related to HoREA’s recommendations, in which focus on handling problems within their jurisdiction. The units must also have a plan and regularly discuss with real estate businesses that have problems with projects to guide the implementation.

For difficulties and problems falling under the authority of the City People’s Committee or central ministries, they should urgently advise the City People’s Committee on how to solve them.

For the project team that has problems related to the Government Inspectorate and Audit, the relevant units are assigned to urgently monitor, urge and update the progress for HoREA and businesses.

Particularly for projects that have problems related to procedures for approving investment policies, the Vice Chairman of the city assigned the Department of Planning and Investment to urgently study and receive comments from the units attending the meeting and propose the City People’s Committee to resolve in February.

Also at the meeting, city leaders asked the Department of Construction to receive comments, review research and advise the City People’s Committee to solve problems related to social housing before February 24, in order to attract investment resources, create a housing fund, and meet the needs of social housing in the area.

In particular, the Department of Construction shall coordinate with other departments and Binh Chanh district to urgently handle construction investment procedures to be eligible to start the construction of Le Thanh Tan Kien social housing project on the occasion of 30/4.

According to Mr. Le Hoang Chau, Chairman of HoREA, this is good news showing the efforts and commitment of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in focusing on solving problems and difficulties for real estate projects.

For the whole year of 2022, this association has represented the business community with 3 rounds of petitions to the Prime Minister’s Working Group and competent agencies to consider legal removal for 149 commercial housing projects. commercial, social housing, urban in Ho Chi Minh City.

@Zing News