HCMC urgently prepare for rising Covid-19 patients

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has just asked local hospitals to prepare for an increasing number of Covid-19 patients as fatalities have continued to rise.

More stories at Vietnam Insider’s homepage.

The department has just sent urgent directions to local hospitals amid rising numbers of Covid-19-related deaths reported in the area and the threat of the new Omicron variant.

Local hospitals are asked to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention rules and spare at least 10% of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Some hospitals that have been switched to only provide treatment to Covid-19 patients including the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Trung Vuong, An Binh, and Cu Chi will continue. At present, these hospitals are operating a total of 4,300 beds. The department will continue to keep 13 field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment with a total of 22,000 beds.

Each district will also have to maintain the operation of their own field hospitals and healthcare centres to treat Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

The department has also proposed to the Ministry of Defence to send staff to assist the city’s 85 mobile medical stations which provide home treatment for Covid-19 patients until December 31. The stations now have 153 staff.

Ho Chi Minh City is witnessing a surge in both Covid-19 patient tally and death toll with 1,738 new infections and 80 deaths confirmed on Thursday. The city is reporting an average number of between 60 to 70 deaths daily last week, almost triple the figure recorded a month earlier.

The rate is particularly high among people over the age of 50 or with underlying health conditions.

Amid the increasing cases and hospitalisations, the department of health will continue its strategy of treating patients with mild symptoms at home, with only serious cases being admitted to hospital.

The department has also recommended that local people get vaccinated, follow precautions, and not be complacent. People who are unable to be vaccinated and the elderly suffering from underlying issues, including obesity, are advised not to travel or visit crowded places, whilst keeping their underlying conditions under control.

Source: Dtnews.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

