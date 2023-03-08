HCMC to seek a specific mechanism to invest in rooftop solar power

The Department of Industry and Trade in HCMC has recently recommended a particular system for developing local electricity production sources. According to Vietnam Energy magazine, the city is focused on rooftop solar power to serve a large load.

Specifically, HCMC proposed that the Government allows the city to use the mechanism of purchasing electricity at the FIT price, the mechanism for implementing rooftop solar power investment will continue to be applied by the provisions of Prime Minister’s Decision No. 11 and Decision No. 13, and allow HCMC to use the roofs of administrative agencies and public non-business units’ headquarters in the area to install rooftop solar power systems for self-sufficiency and sell excess electricity (if any) to the Power industry.

As stated by the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, if authorized by the Government, the city’s power grid system would ensure that the entire capacity of rooftop solar power systems built in the region is released without the need for additional transmission lines.

According to this agency, the above job not only helps people and businesses reduce monthly electricity costs because electricity is produced and used directly during peak hours, lowering high-level electricity purchase prices, but it can also increase income and effectively prevent heat for the works, especially in rural and suburban areas.

The development of a solar energy system is also important for social and environmental reasons since it encourages the development of clean and green energy sources, and helps to reduce the greenhouse effect, CO2 emissions, and heat radiation for buildings. Furthermore, it is to maintain energy security, sustainable city growth, and to be consistent with the Government’s aim of creating clean and renewable energy sources.

@vietnambiz.vn