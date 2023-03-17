HCMC taxman takes coercive measures against Thuduc House

HCMC – The HCMC Tax Department on March 16 issued coercive measures against Thu Duc Housing Development Corporation (Thuduc House) by siphoning off nearly VND90.9 billion from the company’s bank account.

The amount is nearly VND16.5 billion higher than the financial penalty the city tax agency issued last year.

In mid-September 2022, the city tax agency slapped administrative measures against the firm, with a fine of VND74.4 billion.

By the end of 2022, the firm had only VND2.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and stocks worth VND4 billion, plummeting by 90% and 96% over the beginning of the year, respectively, the local media reported.

TDH closed the session today, March 17, at the reference price of VND3,300 and reported a matching volume of 25,000 shares.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index shed 2.26 points, or 0.22% over the session earlier at 1,045.14, with 187 winners and 178 losers.

More than 564.9 million shares worth nearly VND10.3 trillion were transacted on the southern bourse, rising 6% in volume and over 9.4% in value day-on-day. Over 73.1 million shares were traded in block deals, contributing VND1.2 trillion to the overall value.

Steel stock HPG remained the most traded one on bourse today, with more than 33.9 million shares changing hands.

The HNX-Index on the northern bourse gained 0.28 points, or 0.14%, against yesterday’s trading session at 204.47, with 78 advancers and 83 decliners.

There were more than 43.7 million shares worth over VND674.2 billion traded on the Hanoi Stock Exchange today.