HCMC seeks to step up trade with Western Australia

HCMC – HCMC is calling on enterprises in Western Australia to invest in major sectors in the city, such as food, agro-biotechnology, education and training, said Vo Van Hoan, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, on March 7.

Speaking at a reception for Deputy Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook Mla, who is visiting HCMC to attend the opening ceremony of Western Australia’s trade representative office in HCMC, Hoan said the visit is among the most meaningful visits in the year, especially when Vietnam and Australia celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The visit will help promote cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, especially HCMC and Western Australia, the Vietnam News Agency quoted Hoan.

Australian investors have poured over US$900 million to develop nearly 800 projects in HCMC, ranking 19th among the 117 countries and territories with investments in the southern hub. Besides, Australia-HCMC two-way trade reached over US$1.4 billion last year.

Western Australia is the fourth Australian state, after Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales, to set up a trade and investment representative office in HCMC.

The launch of the representative office will enhance cooperation between HCMC and Western Australia, especially in trade, investment, tourism, education and startup innovation.

Deputy Premier of Western Australia affirmed that Western Australia is looking to facilitate its cooperation with HCMC in the energy, tourism, innovation, culture and education training, adding that the opening of the office in HCMC is a specific move to strengthen trade ties between Western Australia and HCMC.