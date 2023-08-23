HCMC renames 8km Hanoi Highway to Vo Nguyen Giap Road

The section of Hanoi Highway spanning approximately 8km from Saigon Bridge to Thu Duc Intersection in Thu Duc City (Ho Chi Minh City) has officially been renamed Vo Nguyen Giap Road.

This morning (August 23rd), the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a ceremony to rename Hanoi Highway to Vo Nguyen Giap Road. Specifically, a segment of Hanoi Highway, measuring nearly 8km from Saigon Bridge to Thu Duc Intersection (within Thu Duc City), has been renamed Vo Nguyen Giap Road.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City performed the renaming ceremony of Hanoi Highway to Vo Nguyen Giap Street.

According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Duong Anh Duc, this renaming is to recognize and honor the significant contributions of General Vo Nguyen Giap. It also demonstrates the sentiments and gratitude of the Party, government, and citizens of the city towards a prominent figure who made significant contributions to the nation.

“Renaming Vo Nguyen Giap Road will create a continuous axis of Hanoi – Vo Nguyen Giap – Dien Bien Phu, establishing a connection between historical events, such as the Dien Bien Phu campaign, and the historical figure of General Vo Nguyen Giap. This contributes to educating about historical, cultural traditions and enhancing love for the homeland and the pride of the people,” shared the leadership of the People’s Committee.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City government, Deputy Chairman Duong Anh Duc suggested that relevant departments review and gather information about businesses, organizations, individuals, and households in the 8 wards of Thu Duc City affected by the road renaming. This is to provide support in adjusting and updating related documents and minimizing disruptions that could impact people’s lives.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc also hoped that residents living along the road would empathize and collaborate with state agencies during the process of updating and revising relevant documents.

Vo Nguyen Giap Street, section through Thao Dien Ward, Thu Duc City. Photo: Nguyen Hue.

Prior to this, on July 12th, during the 10th session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, an agreement was reached to change Hanoi Highway (from Saigon Bridge to Thu Duc Intersection) to Vo Nguyen Giap Road.

@Vietnamnet