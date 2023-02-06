HCMC plans to build more parking lots

The government of HCMC has sent a draft resolution to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, seeking approval to build parking lots at vacant locations to meet the high parking demand.

The multi-storey parking structures can be operated for less than 10 years and installed at the sites of state-funded projects that have yet to be implemented or put into full operation, the HCMC Department of Transport suggested.

They do not take up much space, require low installation and operation costs, and can be easily set up and upgraded.

It can help mobilize funds from society, maximize resources from vacant land, and satisfy parking demand and reduce costs arising from traffic congestion in the downtown areas.

The proposal was put forward as the total area of available parking spaces in HCMC reaches only 20% of the city’s plan, satisfying 7% of the demand in the downtown areas. In other words, the city currently needs an additional 900 hectares of parking spaces.

As per the city’s plan, the central area of HCMC will develop four underground parking lots with commercial and public services, yet none of them has been implemented. Meanwhile, the city has over 850,000 cars and 7.8 million motorbikes.

The number of newly registered cars reached over 7,500 in the first six months of 2022, up 20% year-on-year.

Previously, the authority of District 1 proposed building multi-storey parking structures in 26 unused sites, including land lots at 133 and 117 Nguyen Hue Boulevard, and 87 Cong Quynh Street.