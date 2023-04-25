HCMC PD arrested dozens of people in the case of Vietnam Airlines flight attendants carrying drugs

According to the Government News, the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department (HCMC PD) has convicted 55 persons from various regions on the issue of Vietnam Airlines flight attendants bringing narcotics into Vietnam. This is a massive drug ring with a total weight of up to 50 kg.

These individuals were charged with three crimes: Illegal narcotics trafficking, Illegal narcotics transportation, and Concealing a crime. The judgments of the HCMC PD have been accepted by the same level of People’s Procuracy.

The HCMC PD is now collaborating with the necessary authorities to expedite the investigation of the matter. A source from Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper provided that there were no Vietnam Airlines flight attendants among the arrested.

Previously, on March 16, during an examination of aircraft VN10 from Paris (France) to Ho Chi Minh City, the Tan Son Nhat International Airport Customs Branch detected narcotics and ecstasy in the luggage of the flight attendants.

There were 8,400 grams of gray pills and 3,080 grams of white powder, totaling 11.48 kilograms, discovered in the luggage of four flight attendants.

After that, the HCMC PD released the flight attendants who had been held due to insufficient grounds for prosecution.

