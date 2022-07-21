HCMC is the most attractive place in Vietnam for domestic tourists

Ho Chi Minh City is the most favorite destination of Vietnamese people. Meanwhile, Bangkok (Thailand) holds the top position globally.

The 2022 Summer Travel Trends Report of the online travel service platform Agoda shows that Vietnam leads the list of most attractive destinations for Korean tourists. The above information is obtained through Agoda booking data collated from May-August 2022 and the World Travel & Tourism Council 2022 report.

In addition to the attractiveness of the blue summer beaches and the friendliness and hospitality of the Vietnamese people, the fact that Koreans return to Vietnam to work after a period of separation is also one of the reasons why Vietnam is at the top of the list.

At the same time, Vietnam is also included in the list of destinations that Japanese, Thai and Malaysian tourists want to visit in the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, on the ranking of countries attracting Vietnamese tourists, the leading position is Thailand, followed by Singapore, France, Korea and Indonesia.

Ho Chi Minh City is at the top of the list

Domestic tourism is still the preferred choice for Vietnamese people. Summer is the ideal time for family groups to meet up, so HCMC and Hanoi hold first and third place respectively, the rest of the positions are mainly focused on coastal localities due to the need to avoid the summer heat of tourists.

Top favorite domestic destinations of Vietnamese in 2022 in order from top to bottom include Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang – Hanoi – Vung Tau – Da Lat – Nha Trang – Phu Quoc – Ha Long – Hoi An – Phan Thiet.

Ms. Phan Thi Thang – Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City said that the city’s tourism industry was identified as a key economic sector with a contribution rate to the local GRDP of more than 10% in the pre-epidemic period. With the characteristic of the general service economy, focusing on the recovery of tourism will lead to the recovery of other industries. Up to now, the indicators of the city’s tourism industry have recovered positively.

Statistics in the first 6 months of 2022, the city welcomed more than 11 million domestic tourists, up 43% over the same period; The city also welcomes nearly 500,000 international visitors. Total tourism revenue reached nearly VND 50,000 billion, up nearly 30% over the same period.

Tourism in Ho Chi Minh City has recovered strongly and is leading the favorite destinations for domestic tourists.

The most favorite destination in the world is Bangkok

Along with the trend of international travel gradually stabilizing, Agoda also revealed the top 10 countries attracting tourists worldwide. Planning a trip with the desire to experience a different destination than a long time at home, the most preferred destination for everyone is the capital, Bangkok (Thailand). Not only topping the rankings in Vietnam, Bangkok is also among the top favorite destinations globally in 2022 thanks to the policy of loosening entry regulations, unique nightlife activities, and beautiful beaches, temples with unique architecture, cultural beauty and diverse cuisine.

Ranking of global tourist destinations in 2022 in order from top to bottom: Bangkok – Jeju Island – Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo – Seoul – Singapore – Bali – Pattaya – Manila – Penang – Hong Kong – Busan – Osaka – Taichung.

Thus, it can be seen that the famous tourist destinations in Thailand, Korea, Malaysia and Japan are very attractive.

Thanks to the loosened entry policy, the international tourism market this year recovered strongly on a global scale. It can be said that many people are anxious to travel abroad after a two-year hiatus due to the epidemic. The data shows that everyone is making the most of the holidays to be able to travel to destinations within the country and other Asian countries. Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern said, reminiscing, and returning to previous favorite destinations is probably a prominent trend this summer.

Thailand is the most favorite destination in the world, according to Agoda.

@ Vietnamnet