HCMC has climbed up two places in global safety ranking

HCMC has climbed up two places to 45th of 60 cities in the latest global safety ranking, according to the latest Safe Cities Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Vietnam’s southern metropolis scored an overall 58.5 percent score, placing it above Jakarta (46th), Manila (51st) and Yangon (60th) in Southeast Asia, but behind Singapore (3rd), Kuala Lumpur (32nd) and Bangkok (43rd).

The index measures cities in five continents based on 76 qualitative and quantitative indicators spread across five categories of security: digital, infrastructure, health, personal and environment.

Among five urban security pillars, the city of 13 million people did best in terms of personal security at 38th and performed worst for digital security at 51st. On infrastructure, healthcare and environment it ranked 45th, 39th and 40th, respectively.

Copenhagen topped the index as the world’s safest city, followed by Toronto and Singapore.

The rest of the top 10 were Sydney, Tokyo, Amsterdam, Wellington, Hong Kong, Melbourne and Stockholm.

