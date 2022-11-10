HCMC enterprises expected to recruit 43,000 workers by the end of 2022

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor said that while some businesses had to cut workers, many other units still had a large recruitment demand, so it was possible to connect supply and demand on the spot.

Responding to the situation of labor reduction in Ho Chi Minh City, Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City said that the past 2 days have continuously worked with districts and Thu Duc city where many businesses are concentrated to re-survey.

He said that due to the impact of fluctuations in the world market, some businesses had to rearrange working hours such as not overtime, giving employees an extra Saturday off every week.

In particular, a number of footwear and garment processing enterprises with shortage of orders had to cut labor such as Vietnam Samho Co., Ltd (Cu Chi District), Ty Hung Company Limited (Binh Tan District)…

In the case of Samho Company, Mr. Lam said he held a dialogue between business leaders and workers on the morning of November 10. At the meeting, Samho committed to creating conditions for employees who have not worked for full 12 months to maintain their jobs until they reach 12 months to enjoy unemployment benefits. Other regimes are expected to be discussed in the 11/11 afternoon dialogue.

Particularly at Ty Hung Company, agencies have cooperated with businesses to ensure the rights of employees. Up to now, the leader of the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has confirmed that there have been no more complicated developments here.

Mr. Nguyen Van Lam, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs spoke at a press conference on the regular socio-economic situation on the afternoon of November 10. Photo: T.N.

According to Mr. Lam, this agency is coordinating with units to connect on-site supply and demand for the reduced workers. Typically in Cu Chi, the number of affected employees is estimated at 1,803 people, however, this district job exchange has recorded the recruitment demand of other businesses is about 1,500 people.

In particular, a survey of 285 enterprises with 200 employees or more in the city showed that there were 159 units with a total recruitment demand of 8,232 people, concentrated in the textile and garment, mechanical, delivery, and processing industries.

“It is expected that recruitment demand in the last months of the year will be 43,000 workers, mainly in the field of trade, services, production of consumer goods for Tet holiday,” added Mr. Nguyen Van Lam.

According to statistics, there are 248,897 businesses operating in the city. As of October, the total number of working employees with social insurance participation was nearly 2.5 million, an increase of nearly 346,000 people compared to the same period in 2021 and an increase of more than 100,000 people compared to the first 6 months of the year.

In the coming time, the Department will closely monitor the labor situation at enterprises, as well as guide units that have to reduce labor to ensure support policies for employees. Unemployment insurance policies will also be implemented in a timely manner.

This agency also directs the City Employment Service Center to organize job sessions and trading floors, especially in areas where businesses rearrange workers to quickly advise and provide recruitment information of businesses and organizations for employees to meet and interview.

Simultaneously, the Department also supervises situation of salary and bonus payment on the occasion of Lunar New Year 2023 and stabilizes labor, employment, and labor relations at enterprises in city.

