HCMC Education Department issues urgent directives as Covid-19 cases surge

They will continue to coordinate with the health sector in screening vaccinations for students, organizing campaigns and activities to strengthen immunization in educational institutions, and disease prevention and control.

They will also communicate to students and parents about the transmission of infectious diseases and the benefits of vaccination.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has requested that Education and Training offices plan and monitor the implementation of the above measures on the local area. They must report the results of their monitoring to the Department by April 28, 2023.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the Ministry of Health has noted from the national infectious disease surveillance system that the Covid-19 epidemic in the country has been on an upward trend since early April.

In particular, in Ho Chi Minh City, since the beginning of March 2023, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the city has been below three cases per day. Specifically, in the past seven days (from April 6 to April 12), the city recorded six confirmed cases of Covid-19; on April 12, there were 18 patients being treated at hospitals, including nine who needed respiratory support.

