HCMC Department of Tourism talks about HCMC People’s Council and People’s Committee tour for VND 280,000

This person also denies prioritizing businesses in registering for the tour.

“We have no priority for businesses. The organizers have opened two online registration gates for individual and group guests, so that citizens and agencies, organizations, and businesses can actively register. When the expected number of registered guests is reached according to the plan, we will temporarily stop accepting registrations and inform the public and visitors.”

According to the update from the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department as of April 26th, 540 individuals and 900 group guests have registered through the website, equivalent to the total number of expected visitors. Therefore, the department has temporarily stopped accepting registrations to ensure careful reception work.

Earlier, when sharing with Zing about the fee of 280,000 VND/person for registering to visit the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and People’s Committee, TST Tourist representative said that this number was based on the costs that the company had to pay, such as renting cars, tour guides, insurance, drinks, cold towels, hats, and contingency expenses…

The company also said that there were a total of 6 registered groups of guests, but the organizers only approved 4 groups. After the trial period, the company will consider the price level as well as expanding the tour to other destinations in Ho Chi Minh City with a highlight being the headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee.

The headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is one of the famous ancient architectural works of the city. The building was built in 1898 and completed in 1909 by architect Femand Gardès, modeled after the bell towers in northern France. Sculptor Louis-Lucien Ruffier was responsible for the exterior architectural decoration.

The tour of the headquarters of the People’s Council and People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is one of the activities that the city promotes its national heritage sites to build an image of an open and friendly city. The city has planned to implement this tour since 2017.

According to the plan, the trial program on April 29th and 30th will have 48 groups, with about 30 guests per group. The morning tour schedule is from 8am to 12pm, and the afternoon tour is from 1pm to 5pm. The duration of each tour is 60 minutes.

