HCMC and Hanoi are still rushing the wide testing the citizens, more vaccine received

Vietnam confirms 12,663 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday

The country may receive 16-17 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in Sept

Vietnam’s Health authorities reported 12,663 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, down 1,530 from Tuesday.

Ho Chi Minh City led with 7,308 cases, followed by Binh Duong (3,172) and Dong Nai (814). The capital city of Hanoi Hanoi recorded 40 new cases.

The new cases brings the country’s total to 563,676, ranking 50th out of 222 countries and territories, according to Health Ministry.

335 deaths were confirmed Wednesday, raising the death toll to 14,135, or 2.5 percent of infections. 13,937 patients were discharged Wednesday, bring the tally to 325,647.

Vietnam has given 23.57 million vaccine doses, in which 3.77 million people have received two doses, Health Ministry reported.

According to a report by VNExpress, HCMC and Hanoi are still rushing the wide testing of its citizens.

Another 16-17 million Covid-19 vaccine doses may reach Vietnam this month, either via aids or contracts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The information mentioned by nation’s Vaccine Diplomacy Committee Wednesday. The types of vaccines and their sources have not been revealed.

The country has so far received around 33 million vaccine doses of various types through different sources: the Covax facility, government aids, and commercial contracts by the Health Ministry and local firms. Of them, more than 16 million arrived in Vietnam within August, the ministry said Wednesday.

Vietnam aims to receive 150 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate 70 percent of its 96-million population in order to achieve herd immunity by April next year. The country has yet to approve any homegrown Covid-19 vaccine for mass vaccination until now, local media reported

