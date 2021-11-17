HCMC allows bars, cinemas to reopen in low-risk area to resume

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have allowed venues like bars, cinemas and massage parlors to resume full operation in districts of alert level 1, 2, 3 except areas of alert level 4 under a temporary decision signed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai yesterday night.

As per the chairman’s decision, night clubs, spas and karaoke parlors, can fully reopen if they are located in low-risk areas according to the government’s assessment of vaccine coverage rate and infection number.

This Decision takes effect from November 16, replacing a number of contents in the Directive 18/CT and some other documents related to transportation, production – business activities, food and beverage activities which the city People’s Committee’s had issued earlier.

The Decision 3900 stipulates provisional measures to be applied according to each level of epidemic in districts. Under the decision, supermarkets, commercial centers, mini supermarkets, convenience stores, food retail stores , traditional markets and wholesale markets are allowed to operate ensuring the safety criteria against the Covid-19 epidemic in places with alert levels 1, 2, 3 and limited in very high-risk districts.

Bars, karaoke places, clubs, concert halls and theaters, and other venues with live voice or wind-instrument performers in areas of alert level 1 may operate for fully vaccinated individuals and all staff must be fully inoculated. These venues in areas of alert levels 2 and 3 must be restricted and they are not allowed to resume operation at very high-risk areas.

Eating and drinking establishments can be open in areas of alert levels 1 and 2 whereas they are limited in areas of alert levels 3 and 4.

Regarding direct education and training activities, the new regulations allow schools in districts of alert levels 1, 2, and 3 to reopen while educational facilities in very-high risk areas must keep shutting. In areas of alert level 2 and 3, the number of students in a class and pause of activities must follow the guidance of the Ministry of Education and Training. Schools ought to take blend learning, an approach to education that combines online educational materials and opportunities for interaction online with traditional place-based classroom methods.

According to the Decision 3900, participants in the above activities must receive at least one dose of the vaccines after 14 days or have recovered from Covid-19.

The above decision also states that from November 16, 2021, dwellers in the southern largest city will use the PC-Covid application when participating in activities specified in the decision.

According to Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh, inhabitants in Ho Chi Minh City and the country use PC-Covid in activities relating to the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.

However, the city’s epidemic prevention data from its own applications and platforms will continue to be updated as well as integrated with PC-Covid to establish a policy to display personal QR codes with the city’s information.

At the same time, a data source for the country’s epidemic prevention and control generally and a separate data source for Ho Chi Minh City to serve other tasks in the future particularly must be built.

Source SGGP.

