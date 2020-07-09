HCM City proposed to launch new mini-bus routes

The HCM City Department of Transport has proposed to the Ministry of Transport to launch six new routes for mini-buses that have less than 17 seats.

The ticket prices will be VND30,000 to VND40,000 during rush hours and VND10,000 to VND30,000 during other times. The new routes will connect new urban areas and industrial parks with the city’s transportation network.

Customers must install the mobile phone app Godee to book seat and travel time. Only cashless payments like credit cards, ATM cards and online wallets are accepted. The bus will only stop to pick up passengers if there are orders on the app.

According to the Department of Transport, since HCM City has many narrow streets and alleyways, many people are unable to access public transport. The mini-buses will not receive subsidies from the government and are suitable for the plan to call for private investments to develop public transportation to reduce congestion.

The proposed ticket prices are considered competitive and will not affect other buses. The mini-buses will help strengthen and expand the public transportation network.

The plan is also a part of a project to improve public transportation and limit personal vehicles in HCM City. According to the project, the city public transportation system will be able to meet 15% of the demand in 2025 and 25% in 2030. The estimated cost is VND393trn (USD17bn), of which VND47trn will come from the state budget and the rest will come from private investment and ODA loans.

This article was originally published in Dtinews

