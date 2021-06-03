HCM City citizens encouraged to stay at home

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

HCM City has encouraged residents including state employees to work from home amid the continuing spread of coronavirus.

Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong signed an urgent document sent to various state agencies on June 3.

State agencies were asked to work from home as much as possible and only maintain half of the usual employees at offices. State employees were encouraged to use technology more in their work and always keep their phones on.

For special units, the leaders must report to the Department of Internal Affairs and HCM City People’s Committee for review. The leaders will take all responsibility if they let an outbreak occurs inside their units. Unnecessary inspections will be halted.

State employees at Covid-19 hotspots must stay home and must be tested negative before they go to the offices.

The outbreak in HCM City is still developing. The city has reported 265 cases linked to the outbreak at the Revival Ekklesia Mission from May 26 until now. The B.1.617.2 variant has been found in seven members of the sect. 40 out of 55 members who went to the meeting have tested positive.

A series of cases have been found afterwards. 50 employees of Thien Tu FN Company and 23 employees of IDS Company were tested positive for the virus and infected their families. One nursery teacher in District 12 was identified as a patient 0 and infected many people at school and other families.

Patients linked to the case have also been found in Bac Lieu, Long An, and Dong Thap provinces.

The city took 4,241 test samples from May 26 to June 2 from people who were in close contact with patient 0s. The results for 4,024 samples have come back negative.

Two quarantine centres were opened for 6,600 people to deal with the outbreak. However, due to the situation, the city authorities are planning to open more quarantine centres. Nine quarantine centres at military bases and one at the dormitory of the Vietnam National University, HCM City are ready to receive up to 30,000 people.

This article was originally published in dtinews

