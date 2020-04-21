Saigon and Hanoi propose to ease social distancing after April 22

Vietnam’s largest cities Hanoi and HCM City have proposed to ease social distancing regulations after April 22.

The proposal was made during the meeting led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc about Covid-19 prevention and control.

Vice-Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy reported that they were continuing to monitor the situation at Ha Loi Village. 12,673 people have been tested and five positive cases have been confirmed last week. 12,668 people tested negative. There are 734 people who had made close contact with the patient and 727 have been quarantined while seven people tested positive.

1,793 people involved in the outbreak at Me Linh Flower Market have tested negative.

Regarding the outbreak at Dong Cuu Village, Thuong Tin District, 1,196 people tested negative and 50 people that have close contact with the patient also tested negative. In the past two days, Hanoi has tested 1,064 traders at five major markets and the tests came back negative.

Quy said the situation in Hanoi had improved and community spreading has slowed down. Quy proposed to ease social distancing in the capital after April 22 if no new cases are reported. Quy also asked the Ministry of Health and related agencies to quickly issue guidance and preventive measures at offices, factories and construction sites in order to let people resume businesses.

Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong agreed and had the same proposal to resume businesses depending on the situation. The proposal also gained support from other ministries.

Source: Dtinews

