Home » HashKey Wins Hong Kong’s First Crypto Exchange License to Serve Retail Customers
Finance

HashKey Wins Hong Kong’s First Crypto Exchange License to Serve Retail Customers

by Linh Nguyen

HashKey Exchange can now expand its business scope from serving professional investors to retail users.

Hong Kong’s first license to a cryptocurrency exchange to serve retail customers has gone to HashKey Exchange under the city’s new crypto rules that aim to make the region a crypto hub.

HashKey Exchange, a virtual asset exchange based in Hong Kong which is part of HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group, announced the development saying it can now expand its business scope from serving professional investors to retail users.

“As an existing Type 1 and Type 7 licenses holder, HashKey Exchange successfully underwent a simplified process to obtain the licence upgrade … to expand its business scope from serving professional investors to retail users, fulfilling market demand for a licensed platform that offers users a safer and simpler process for buying and storing cryptocurrencies.” the exchange said.

Earlier, the HashKey Group had announced plans to introduce a regulated exchange in the second quarter to service retail customers and plans to raise funds at a $1 billion valuation to capitalize on Hong Kong’s re-emergence as a potential crypto hub.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter