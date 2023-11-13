Happy ending for Australian “special guests” in Vietnam

The Hoang Lien Rescue Center will receive 4 wallaby marsupials.

The Hoang Lien Center for Nature Conservation and Development in Lao Cai will take in and provide long-term care for 4 wallaby marsupials caught in Thach An district, Cao Bang province.

On November 13, Mr. La Van Toi, the Director of the Hoang Lien Conservation and Development Center for Living Beings, stated that the unit has completed the necessary procedures and is only awaiting the Provincial Forest Protection Department of Cao Bang to identify the species before they are ready to receive the 4 wallabies.

The center has already prepared enclosures and is making adjustments to make them suitable for raising wallabies. The breeding enclosure is approximately 200 m2, with half of it being a play area and the rest covered. In the near future, some landscaping and caves will be added to provide shelters for the wallabies and protect them from the cold.

Mr. Toi believes that the cost of food for the 4 wallabies is not too high, as they mainly eat vegetables, which are readily available in Sa Pa. “The wallaby species appearing in Cao Bang is new, so we will both raise and learn about them, seeking advice from international animal experts and organizations,” said Mr. Toi.

The Hoang Lien Conservation and Development Center was established in 2014, covering a natural area of ​​29.6 hectares, located 3 km from the center of Sa Pa town. Currently, the center cares for about 30 species with over 100 individuals, 80% of which are on the list of unique species in Vietnam, while the remaining 20% are exotic species such as crocodiles, red-eared sliders, etc.

The four wallabies were caught on the roadside in Duc Long commune, Thach An district, on November 8-10. They were released into the wild by a smuggling group across the border when detected by law enforcement. Each wallaby weighs 8-10 kg and is in good health.

Some experts have identified them as wallaby marsupials, also known as mini kangaroos, originating from Australia. Adults weigh about 30 kg, with a total body length, including the tail, of 1.8 meters.

For the time being, the 4 wallabies are temporarily being held at the Forest Protection Department of Thach An district.