Hanoi’s third metro line is expected to run next year

Nhon-Hanoi Station, the third metro project in Hanoi, is expected to be put into operation in 2022.

According to the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board, by the end of last year, around 67.5% of the work of the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project had been completed.

In October last year, the first train of the route was brought to Vietnam from France, while the second one is scheduled to arrive at Haiphong Port by late this month.

A representative from the management board said that after the Lunar New Year or Tet Holiday, the second train would be displayed at the elevated station S1 for the public to see.

The eight remaining trains are still being produced in France to be handed over to Vietnam by late this year.

A train has four carriages.

The 12.5-km metro route which runs from Nhon Town in Nam Tu Liem District to Hanoi Railway Station in Dong Da District, will cost VND36 trillion (USD1.56 billion), sourced mainly from official development assistance from France.

