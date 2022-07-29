Hanoi’s international visitors tend to increase sharply again

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, in July 2022, international and domestic tourists continued to grow quite well compared to the same period last year. Total tourists to Hanoi is estimated at 1.94 million visitors. Of which, domestic tourists are estimated at 1.8 million; International tourists are estimated to welcome about 141,000 visitors. Total revenue from tourists is estimated at 6.15 trillion VND.

In the first 7 months of 2022, the total number of tourists to Hanoi was estimated at 10.62 million, an increase of 3.6 times over the same period last year. In which, international tourists were estimated at 425.9 thousand arrivals, domestic tourists were estimated at 10.2 million arrivals, up 3.5 times over the same period last year. Total revenue from tourists is estimated at VND 31.9 trillion, up 3.9 times over the same period in 2021.

As of July 2022, the average occupancy rate of 1-5 star hotels is estimated at 41.7; It is estimated that in the first 7 months of 2022, the average occupancy of 1-5 star hotels is estimated at 31.7%, up 7.8% over the same period in 2021.

Currently, in Hanoi, there are 26 food service establishments, 34 shopping service businesses, 8 entertainment business establishments, 1 sports service business establishment that has been recognized as standards for serving tourists. The system of standard shopping, dining, and entertainment service establishments to serve tourists has attracted and served a large number of tourists and people to visit and shop.

Hanoi Department of Tourism organized a survey program and worked with People’s Committees of Thuong Tin, My Duc, Thanh Tri, Thach That districts, Son Tay town on building a pilot model of agricultural and rural tourism.

At the same time, the Department of Tourism has increased propaganda and promotion of Hanoi’s tourist destination in 2022 with many forms: VTV channel, HanoiTV, international CNN channel, Hanoi tourism FM, news website, electronic newspaper,… Social networking platforms (Youtube, Facebook)…

In the coming time, the Hanoi Department of Tourism will continue to direct travel agencies and destinations to develop unique and attractive tourism products focusing on the city’s strong products such as cultural tourism, experience tourism, sport tourism, MICE tourism. Organize a survey program for travel businesses in the city to survey tourism products in localities such as Ho Chi Minh City, the Southwest provinces, the Central Highlands… report to the City People’s Committee to submit to the City Council for promulgation of Resolution on stipulating a number of policies to encourage and support the improvement of the quality of tourism services at tourist sites and attractions and administrative procedures for recognition of tourist areas, high-quality tourist destination in Hanoi city in the period of 2022-2025.

The Department also encourages and develops new and unique tourism products, focusing on developing products according to each region and local strengths such as adventure tourism products, flying hot air balloons in Ba Vi, flying paragliding in Chuong My is associated with young, dynamic tourists who love to experience and explore; Encourage the implementation of tourism activities, experience tourism, sports tourism, resort tourism combined with health care, homestay tourism in Ba Vi, Son Tay, Soc Son areas, purchased tourism products in Dong Anh – Soc Son area, night cultural tourism products, cuisine in the old town area.

