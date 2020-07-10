Hanoi’s face mask donation arrives in New York

The face masks are made in Vietnam and certified to meet European standards.

A batch of face masks has arrived in New York as pandemic relief from Hanoi to New York City, one of the hotspots of coronavirus outbreaks in the US.

On July 9, two tons of face masks were handed over to New York City’s authorities by the Embassy of Vietnam in the US and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the United Nations, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.

Penny Abeywardena, New York City’s Commissioner for International Affairs, received the gift from Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, representative of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

She appreciated the donation at a time when New York City is struggling with Covid-19.

The Hanoi city government on June 1 handed over 100,000 antibacterial cloth masks and 50,000 medical masks to the US city of New York in support of their fight against Covid-19, through the US diplomatic mission in Vietnam.

Since the beginning of the global health crisis, Hanoi has donated pandemic gift to a number of cities as part of efforts to partly contribute to the common fight against the virus.

So far, New York City has confirmed more than 223,000 coronavirus infections and more than 22,700 deaths. The city accounts for half of the state’s total infections.

At present, New York City is under social distancing and mask-wearing is mandatory in public places.

This article was originally published in Hanoitimes

