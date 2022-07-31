Hanoi will convert 100% of ward speakers to technology broadcasting by 2025

The Hanoi People’s Committee has just issued the Plan 200 on the implementation of the Strategy for the development of the grassroots information sector in the period of 2022-2025 in Hanoi city.

The plan clearly states that on the development of a modern grassroots information network at the commune and city level, by 2025, 100% of communes, wards and townships will have an operating radio system reaching villages, residential quarters and zones. residential; 100% of communes, wards and townships have websites of commune-level People’s Committees to disseminate essential information and interact with people; 100% of wards, townships and over 70% of communes have public electronic bulletin boards to disseminate essential information to the people.

For district level, by 2023, 100% of district-level cultural – information and sports centers will basically have enough equipment and human resources to carry out grassroots information and communication activities at district level according to their functions. mission. By 2025, 100% of districts, towns have large-sized public electronic message boards (LED screens, LCD screens) connected to the City Information System. At the city level, by 2023, there is a City Source Information System to centrally manage and provide essential information for the grassroots information system in the area, ensuring connection with the Central Source Information System. set up by the Ministry of Information and Communications. By 2025, 100% of city and district departments and branches will provide essential information in the field of management on the City Information System.

Regarding digital transformation of basic information activities, by 2025, 100% of commune-level radio stations with wired and wireless FM will be converted to radio stations applying information and telecommunications technology. By 2025, popularize artificial intelligence (AI) technology combined with big data processing technology (Big Data) in the production of radio program content; Convert text to speech.

In addition, the city also sets a target that by 2025, 100% of staff working in grassroots information work at district and commune levels will be trained and retrained online in expertise, professionalism and technology application to exploit, compile documents, store information, manage and operate modern technical equipment suitable to the job position.

Source: CafeF