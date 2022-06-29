Hanoi welcomes more than 8.6 million visitors in the first 6 months of 2022

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, in the first six months of 2022, Hanoi’s tourism industry welcomed 8.61 million visitors, an increase of nearly three times over the same period last year.

International tourists are estimated at 211.3 thousand arrivals, domestic tourists are estimated at 8.4 million visitors. Total revenue from tourists is estimated at VND 25.2 trillion, up more than 3 times compared to the same period in 2021.

Regarding guests staying, the average occupancy of rooms in a 1-5 star hotel block is estimated at more than 30%, an increase of 6.11% over the same period in 2021. In June 2022 alone, room occupancy is estimated at 42.9%, down 2.3% compared to May but up 17.2% over the same period in 2021.

This result comes from the fact that Hanoi city has made good use of tourism opportunities such as the 31st SEA Games, organized a series of events to stimulate demand and promote tourism such as Hanoi Tourism Program to welcome 2022, Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival in 2022, participate in VITM – Hanoi International Tourism Fair 2022, Hanoi Tourism Festival in 2022, Hanoi Food and Craft Village Tourism Festival…

The city also recognized three destinations: the special national relic of Hai Ba Trung Temple; World Cultural Heritage in the center of Imperial Citadel of Thang Long – Hanoi; Hoang Long eco-tourism site. In total, there are 24 recognized tourist zones and attractions in the capital.

The Capital Tourism Industry has deployed many tourism products to attract visitors, such as night tour at Hoa Lo Prison relic, Thang Long Imperial Citadel; the northern highland market program of the Ethnic Culture and Tourism Village of Vietnam; chain of activities at Bao Son Paradise Park; double-decker bus tour “Hanoi City Tour” explores the streets of Hanoi; Walking tour “French architecture in the heart of Hanoi”…

In the coming time, the Capital’s tourism industry will continue to direct travel agencies and destinations to build attractive and unique tourism products, focusing on the city’s strong products such as various types of tourism: culture, experience, sport, MICE.

The city also focuses on developing agricultural tourism, focusing on investing in pilot construction of a number of models of agricultural and rural tourism development.

Hanoi capital will also closely coordinate with provinces and cities to form tourist routes such as Huong Pagoda – Tam Chuc – Bai Dinh, Sword Lake – Trang An – Ha Long Bay, Hanoi – Lai Chau – Ha Giang, Hanoi – Hoa Binh – Son La…

@ Vietnamnet