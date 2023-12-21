Hanoi welcomes 24 million visitors in 2023

The capital city of Hanoi experienced a remarkable surge in tourist numbers in 2023, with 24 million visitors coming to the city.

This figure represents a 27% increase compared to the previous year and has reached 83% of the tourist volume recorded in 2019. This not only injected new life into the local economy but also demonstrated the long-term allure of Hanoi as a potential tourist destination.

One of the notable achievements in Hanoi’s tourism in 2023 is the significant increase in international tourist arrivals, surpassing 4 million. This figure reflects an impressive growth of 138.1% compared to the previous year and reached 57% of the pre-pandemic level in 2019. The influx of international tourist capital reflects Hanoi’s recovery capability and its ability to attract global visitors, even in the midst of global instability.

The number of international tourists to Hanoi increased dramatically with more than 4 million. Photo: Lonely Planet

The city welcomed 20 million domestic tourists in 2023, a 16% increase from the previous year, and recorded an impressive recovery rate of 91% compared to the pre-pandemic level in 2019. The rise in domestic tourism indicates the increasing interest of local residents in exploring the country’s important cultural and historical treasures.

The increased number of tourists has had a significant impact on boosting Hanoi’s economy. The total revenue from tourism in 2023 is estimated to be nearly VND 87.7 trillion (USD 3.65 billion), accounting for a substantial 45.5% increase compared to 2022. This noteworthy economic recovery also signifies that 84.4% of the tourism revenue recorded in 2019 has been reached, highlighting the resilience and adaptability of Hanoi’s tourism industry in the face of challenges.

The impressive growth in both domestic and international tourism, coupled with a substantial economic impact, emphasizes Hanoi’s position as a cultural and economically prosperous hub for the entire country.

@Vietnamnet