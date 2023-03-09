Hanoi was named a “safe place for female travellers”

According to Tripzilla, a Singapore-based travel publication, commuting has grown easier. Hanoi hailed as a lovely and safe city, has been named one of the “12 Best Destinations for Solo Female Travellers” list.

However, the world is still a hazardous place for women, which is a terrible truth. Given the current surge of anti-Asian attitudes, Asian women are more vulnerable while traveling alone. Accordingly, Hanoi is regarded as a safe location, with “unusual” crime and violence rates, as well as the warmth and closeness of the capital of Vietnam residents to tourists. When guests arrive here, historical sites or famous cuisine such as pho and milk coffee are recognized as astonishing features.

Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is one of the most ancient cities in the world. This place offers examples of both contemporary and classical architecture right in the city center.

A renowned destination for typical cuisine, home to fascinating attractions and hospitable people, and a diverse region with a combination of multi-communities. There is plenty to enjoy in Hanoi, from mouthwatering street food to fascinating history, from traditional entertainment to recreational activities.

Even with a short amount of time, you can still feel the tranquilness of the city while sipping a cup of coffee. Wandering around and shooting artistic photos on elegant streets in the Old Quarter would give you unique experiences that are hardly found anywhere else.

Outside the suburban areas, you can discover small charming villages which are homes to so many ethnic minorities.

Besides Hanoi, this list includes Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, and Yogyakarta (Indonesia)…

@vtv.vn