Hanoi: Two cars suddenly caught fire in the middle of scorching noon

Around 10:30 a.m. on May 17, a BMW-branded automobile with the license plate 29A-781.XX was driving down Huynh Thuc Khang Street from Lang Ha to Nguyen Chi Thanh when it caught fire.

The fire was extinguished by drivers and locals using portable fire extinguishers and water. The fire was put out after around 30 minutes. The fire did not result in any injuries, although the BMW was partially burnt. The first cause was discovered to be an electrical short.

[A family of five survived a house fire in Hanoi]

An automobile parked on the site of the Ba Dinh District Sports Center also caught fire on the afternoon of May 17. When the security guard of the facility discovered the situation, he attempted to extinguish the fire with a portable fire extinguisher but failed. After receiving information, the District Police Fire Department deployed two fire engines, each with officers and soldiers, to the scene.

The fire was put out within a few minutes. The fire caused no injuries, but it entirely destroyed the vehicle. The fire’s origin is being investigated.

@vtv.vn