Hanoi tourism generates over 37 trillion VND in revenue in the first 5 months

According to the statistics of the Hanoi People’s Committee, in the first five months of the year, the total number of tourists visiting Hanoi reached 10.11 million, an increase of 53.9% compared to 2022. The total estimated revenue reached 37.09 trillion Vietnamese dong, an increase of 92.4% compared to the previous year. In May alone, the capital city of Hanoi welcomed over 2 million visitors, a 6.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022, and a decrease of 8% compared to the previous month, with an estimated revenue of 7.26 trillion Vietnamese dong.

As of May this year, there were 3,756 accommodation establishments with 70,218 rooms in Hanoi. Among them, 603 hotels were rated from 1 to 5 stars. The average room occupancy rate of 1-5 star hotels was estimated at 60%, an increase of 32.6% compared to the same period in 2022.

In May, Hanoi’s tourism industry continued to focus on implementing various programs to stimulate tourism demand, develop destinations, create new tours and tourism products, and organize diverse tourism activities. The city also coordinated the implementation of a program to support essential tourism infrastructure investment in tourist areas and key tourist sites such as Huong Son scenic site (Perfume Pagoda), Bat Trang pottery village, and Ba Vi area.

Hanoi also intensified its promotion and advertising activities, introducing attractive destinations to visitors, and building an image as a “Safe, Friendly, Quality, and Attractive” destination. The city developed various forms of communication on digital platforms such as websites, social media platforms, etc. At the same time, Hanoi consistently updated timely and comprehensive information and data about tourism on the Hanoi tourism website to provide information to visitors.

Upcoming in June, the Michelin Guide will take place in Hanoi, which is considered an important milestone that elevates Vietnamese culinary culture. In addition, the event is expected to boost tourism in Hanoi and Vietnam as a whole, attracting international tourists.

