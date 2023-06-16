Hanoi to stop motorbike operation in some districts by 2030

To eliminate the use of motorbikes in the districts by 2030, the Hanoi Department of Transport was tasked with developing a scheme for zoning regulations. This is the direction of the recently authorized project “Development of the urban economy in Hanoi” by the Hanoi People’s Committee.

Approximately 8 million vehicles, including more than 6 million motorbikes, currently operate on the road in Hanoi. It is expected that after 2030, the city will stop operating motorbikes in 12 districts of the city.

Hoai Duc, Gia Lam, Dong Anh, Thanh Tri, and Dan Phuong are the five districts that will be added to the district between 2021 and 2025 and are expected to be included in the project. This means that these administrative units likewise stop their scheduled motorcycling operations.

Additionally, in order to reduce traffic congestion and environmental pollution in select city regions between 2023 and 2025, a plan to collect taxes on motor vehicles will be put into place at the same time.

@vtv.vn