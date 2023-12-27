Home » Hanoi to organize 83 flower markets to serve Lunar New Year
Hanoi to organize 83 flower markets to serve Lunar New Year

Hanoi is set to hold 83 flower markets during the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in 2024 to fulfill the shopping, entertainment, and Tet needs of the city's residents.

by Linh Vu

The City of Hanoi has directed the Department of Industry and Trade and the Center for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion to oversee and coordinate with various departments, branches, and People’s Committees of districts to organize 83 Spring flower market locations. This event will take place for 21 days, starting from January 20th, 2024, and concluding at 8:00 p.m. on February 9th, 2024, which is from December 10th to Tet 30th. The event will showcase various products including flowers, plants, ornamental fruits, handicrafts, and products used during the Lunar New Year festivities.

Apart from this, there will be numerous entertainment activities, safe agricultural and food product fairs, and consumer stimulation events. The event will also promote, introduce, and provide insights into traditional Tet values, and the identity values of Hanoi and other regions. It will also aim to promote trade promotion activities and introduce typical, traditional products, handicraft products, traditional craft villages, and entertainment activities associated with Tet.

Furthermore, the City People’s Committee has mandated that parking be located at least 100 meters from the Spring flower market area, ensuring parking on roads is avoided.

