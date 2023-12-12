Home » Hanoi: The Christmas atmosphere comes early on Hang Ma Street
Hanoi: The Christmas atmosphere comes early on Hang Ma Street

The vibrant and bustling Hang Ma Street has taken on an even more enchanting and captivating atmosphere with the arrival of the Christmas season. The street is now adorned with an array of dazzling and mesmerizing decorations that are on sale, adding a touch of magic to the already colorful street.

by Linh Vu

Hang Ma Street is bustling with Christmas spirit these days, with decorations adorning every street corner. The festive atmosphere is filling the air with hopes for a peaceful and joyous holiday season. The vibrant and eye-catching decorations have become a favorite backdrop for residents and tourists alike, captivated by the street’s picturesque beauty.

Many international tourists have chosen to enjoy Christmas this year in Vietnam.

Christmas is a significant holiday celebrated by many countries worldwide, and this year, Vietnam has become a preferred destination for international tourists eager to soak in the holiday cheer. One such visitor is Mr. Johan, a tourist from Belgium, who is awed by the Christmas celebrations in Vietnam. He shares, “I have never experienced Christmas in Vietnam before, but the celebrations here are truly impressive. My wife is from Canada, where Christmas is a big deal, and now she feels like she’s in heaven!”

Another tourist, Mr. Pasi from Finland, observes that Christmas in Vietnam differs entirely from his country. Being a hometown of Santa Claus, his town boasts snow, cold weather, and a quiet atmosphere. In contrast, Vietnam’s Christmas is about colorful decorations and lively celebrations.

People take photos with Christmas decorations on Hang Ma Street.

As the Christmas season approaches, people are preparing for the festivities with familiar tunes echoing in the air. Gifts are being wrapped and readied to be given to loved ones, and everyone is looking forward to a hopeful and loving Christmas season.

