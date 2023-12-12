Hanoi: The Christmas atmosphere comes early on Hang Ma Street

Hang Ma Street is bustling with Christmas spirit these days, with decorations adorning every street corner. The festive atmosphere is filling the air with hopes for a peaceful and joyous holiday season. The vibrant and eye-catching decorations have become a favorite backdrop for residents and tourists alike, captivated by the street’s picturesque beauty.

Christmas is a significant holiday celebrated by many countries worldwide, and this year, Vietnam has become a preferred destination for international tourists eager to soak in the holiday cheer. One such visitor is Mr. Johan, a tourist from Belgium, who is awed by the Christmas celebrations in Vietnam. He shares, “I have never experienced Christmas in Vietnam before, but the celebrations here are truly impressive. My wife is from Canada, where Christmas is a big deal, and now she feels like she’s in heaven!”

Another tourist, Mr. Pasi from Finland, observes that Christmas in Vietnam differs entirely from his country. Being a hometown of Santa Claus, his town boasts snow, cold weather, and a quiet atmosphere. In contrast, Vietnam’s Christmas is about colorful decorations and lively celebrations.

As the Christmas season approaches, people are preparing for the festivities with familiar tunes echoing in the air. Gifts are being wrapped and readied to be given to loved ones, and everyone is looking forward to a hopeful and loving Christmas season.

@vtv.vn