Hanoi temporarily stopped cultural and entertainment activities after the mini apartment fire incident

On September 14th, Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman, Tran Sy Thanh requested the directors, heads of departments, branches, unions, agencies, and units of the city to temporarily halt cultural, sports, and entertainment activities and events organized by the city, district, town, and commune. This suspension will be in effect from September 14th to September 17th.

Moreover, at 8:00 a.m. on September 18th, agencies and units in the political system from the city to the grassroots will observe a minute of silence for the victims who died in the mini apartment fire in Thanh Xuan District. Many leaders and officials of departments and localities in Hanoi have confirmed that they received these instructions through the Hanoi People’s Committee office and will implement them seriously.

On September 12th, a tragic incident happened at a mini apartment building situated in alley 29/70 Khuong Ha, Thanh Xuan District. Sadly, 56 people lost their lives, while 37 others sustained injuries from the fire. The apartment building had a license for six floors, but the owner, Mr. Nghiem Quang Minh (44 years old, Hanoi), invested and constructed the building into nine floors. After the severe fire, the Hanoi City Police took action and arrested Mr. Minh for violating regulations on fire prevention and fighting.

@thanhnien.vn