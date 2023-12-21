Hanoi suffers from 37 congestion points

The Department of Transport has shared information about its efforts to improve traffic safety and minimize congestion in Hanoi City. They have made changes to the traffic flow in 48 routes and intersections, with 36 already officially implemented and 12 in a pilot period. In 2023, there will be 37 congestion points in the city, including 10 new ones. The Department has worked with the Traffic Police Department to classify these points by their causes.

The report shows that 17 congestion points are due to construction barriers, 14 are due to slow investment in traffic infrastructure, and 4 are due to vehicle traffic overload on current infrastructure. Two other congestion points require additional investment in traffic infrastructure. Additionally, there are seven traffic accident black spots and one potential spot in Hanoi City. The Department of Transport is coordinating with the Traffic Police Department to address these issues.

For example, on the Linh Nam route, the Maintenance Department is working to ensure smoothness, quality, and traffic safety. They are also coordinating with the Hoang Mai District People’s Committee to speed up the expansion of the road surface. At Thanh Tri Bridge, the Department of Transport is installing additional warning signs, maintaining the bridge deck, cleaning the traffic safety system, and adding reflectors on the bridge railings. They are also researching the replacement of appropriate vehicle lane divider materials to minimize accidents.

To ensure traffic order and safety in Hanoi City in 2023, the Department Inspectorate has arranged forces to divide traffic flow and prevent congestion in 44 checkpoints following Plan No. 2552/KH-TTS. The City Traffic Safety Committee has also reviewed locations with high traffic density, especially during rush hour, and added 30 additional positions to the 204/326 positions proposed by the Department Inspectorate.

