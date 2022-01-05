Hanoi sees record daily high of new Covid-19 cases

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health announced another 21,696 Covid-19 cases Tuesday in 60 cities and provinces while HCMC confirmed another imported Omicron case and Hanoi continued to record the highest number with nearly 2,500 cases.

Vietnam has so far confirmed 20 Omicron-infected cases, of all Omicron cases detected in Vietnam until now, all arrived from abroad. No locally transmitted case has been confirmed.

On January 4, an additional 16,227 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,413,384.

Vietnam’s death toll since the start of the pandemic is 33,245, or 1.8 percent of the total infections.

For now, Vietnam has 346,296 active patients in total. Of them, 6,651 are severe cases.

In the fourth wave which hit Vietnam last April, more than 1.79 million people have been infected. Of them, over 1.41 million have recovered.

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,800,704.

The country now stands 31st among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

Vietnam on January 3 administered 405,584 doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 154.34 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 69.61 million people having received two doses.

