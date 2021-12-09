Hanoi sees only a few students returning to school after reopening

Tran Nhan Tong High School in Hanoi has 681 students in grade 12 but only 33 students attended class on the first day of reopening on December 6. This number dropped to just 9 students on December 7.

Speaking to the press on December 8, Ms. Vu Thi Hau, school representative said that following the direction of the city’s Department of Education and Training, 12th grade students have been back to school since December 6.

“Students are divided into two groups with half studying on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the other studying on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays,” she said. “However, only 33 of our students went to class on Monday and only 9 people showed up on Tuesday.”

Related: Twelfth graders in Hanoi resume offline learning after 7 months of online schooling

According to the principal, maybe many students are living in restricted areas or in isolation, so they can’t go to school right now.

She said: “A student at our school tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at school and now his teacher and classmates have been taken to an isolated area. “Twelve other students in our school have also been infected with Covid-19 so many parents have not been supportive of our reopening. In a recent survey conducted on parents of 12th graders, only 9 schools agreed to send their children back to school at this time.”

Also read: Vietnam has started to vaccinate children in effort to reopen schools

The principal said that still holding classes on site even if there are only one or two students. And classes will be broadcast for other students, who stay at home.

Nguyen Van Hau, Head of the Education and Training Department at Me Linh district also said that, many students were absent from school after schools in the area reopened.

“Most of them are linked to Covid-19 cases in the area and it is not possible to return to the classroom right now,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Email

