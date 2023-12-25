Hanoi – Saigon among the top 4 busiest domestic air routes in the world

Four routes saw an increase in air capacity from 2019 to 2023, with Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam ranking fourth in the world.

The second and third busiest domestic routes are both in Japan: Sapporo New Chitose to Tokyo Haneda (11,936,302) and Fukuoka to Tokyo Haneda (11,264,229).

In a previous report, OAG honored Tokyo Haneda Airport as the third busiest airport in the world this year (after Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson in the U.S. and Dubai), with an annual total air capacity of 52.6 million seats.

The route between Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Singapore Changi had the most available seats of any international route this year (4,891,952).

Cairo in Egypt to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (4,795,712), and Hong Kong to Taipei, Taiwan, China (4,568,280) rounded out the top three.

Looking back to 2019, the Hong Kong to Taipei route (China) was the busiest international route, according to OAG, but the capacity between the cities, 1 hour 45 minutes apart, has decreased by 43% since then.

In mainland China, the busiest routes are Beijing to Hongqiao Shanghai (8,355,225), Guangzhou to Hongqiao Shanghai (7,162,999), and Hongqiao Shanghai to Shenzhen (6,969,789).

Additionally, OAG ranked three other routes in the top 10 for China in 2023: Hangzhou to Shenzhen (4,281,873), Guangzhou to Beijing (4,269,799), and Beijing to Shenzhen (3,302,381).

On the contrary, the busiest route in the U.S. this year, known for high passenger traffic, flying back and forth from Honolulu in Hawaii to Kahului, only has a capacity of 3,612,212.

@Vietnamnet