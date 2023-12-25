Hanoi – Saigon among the top 4 busiest domestic air routes in the world

According to research published by the OAG aviation travel analysis platform, the Asian skies are particularly crowded this year, with 9 out of 10 of the busiest domestic air routes in the world and 9 out of 10 of the busiest international air routes on this continent.
Similar to both 2019 and 2022, the busiest overall air route, determined by the largest scheduled seat capacity for 2023, is the route connecting Jeju International Airport and Seoul Gimpo in South Korea, with 13,728,786 available seats.
This is even more noteworthy considering that the capacity between these airports in 2023 is 21% lower than in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Five other domestic routes in the top 10 also experienced capacity reductions during the same period, but not by much. The most significant decrease was 12% for the route from Mumbai to Delhi.
Hanoi – City. Ho Chi Minh is the world’s fourth busiest domestic flight route. Photo: OAG