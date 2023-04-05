Hanoi requests not to organize tours to the its well-known ‘Train Street’

The Hanoi Department of Tourism has distributed a paper to the units and companies providing travel services and bringing visitors to the Hanoi city region about the security and safety of tourist railway traffic.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, numerous visitors come and take photos of the railway area in Hang Bong ward (Hoan Kiem). A lot of tourist groups were driven to the guard station at No. 5 Tran Phu, producing traffic congestion, unsafety, a high risk of railway traffic accidents, and putting a lot of pressure on the force to safeguard the railway safety corridor.

Therefore, the Hanoi Department of Tourism requires travel businesses that transport tourists in the city to inform and advise tourists, particularly foreign tourists, not to visit or take pictures, drink coffee, or have refreshments at the Phung Hung – Tran Phu – Le Duan railway line in the two districts of Hoan Kiem and Ba Dinh.

At the same time, companies are not permitted to conduct shuttle excursions to the railway region of the Phung Hung – Tran Phu – Le Duan route (the “Train Street” café area) to protect the security and safety of visitors during sightseeing and tours in Hanoi.

The Hanoi Department of Tourism mandates the units to strictly adhere to the city’s rules on railway traffic safety and order, and the Department Inspector is assigned to enhance inspection and manage violations.

@vtv.vn