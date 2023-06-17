Hanoi reclaims nearly 200 hectares of land from 2 projects in Me Linh

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi City, Nguyen Trong Dong, has recently signed a decision to terminate the implementation of two major projects in Me Linh district after a long period of slow progress.

Specifically, the two revoked projects are the Me Linh – Dai Thinh urban area and the Thanh Lam – Dai Thinh 1 urban area. This is a result of the previous projects having received approval for site planning and construction of the urban areas by the People’s Committee of Vinh Phuc province, but they failed to complete the required appraisal procedures and investment permissions as prescribed.

Furthermore, these two projects are not eligible for continuation according to the provisions of the Investment Law 2020 and Government Decree No. 31/2021 dated March 26, 2021.

According to the report from the People’s Committee of Me Linh district, the total area of the two projects is nearly 190 hectares, spanning the areas of Dai Thinh, Thanh Lam, and Me Linh communes. Among them, the Me Linh – Dai Thinh new urban area covers an area of 136.6 hectares, while the Thanh Lam – Dai Thinh 1 urban area spans approximately 53.1 hectares.

Since 2005, Vinh Phuc province had assigned the Housing and Urban Development Investment Corporation (HUD), under the Ministry of Construction, as the investor for these two projects.

Not long ago, Mr. Nguyen Trong Dong also signed a decision to terminate the implementation of the Viet A urban area project in Thanh Lam commune, Me Linh district.

This project covers an area of approximately 23 hectares and is invested by Viet A Industrial and Commercial Investment Corporation.

Previously, the People’s Committee of Hanoi City held a meeting to review the termination and suspension of projects that experienced slow progress and violated the Investment Law and Land Law within the city’s jurisdiction.

Some of the projects that were agreed upon for revocation include the BMC Thang Long urban area in Dai Thinh commune, Me Linh district; the high-end residential area Phuong Vien in Thach Da, Dai Thinh, Van Khe, and Tam Dong communes, Me Linh district; the Quang Minh Bac urban area and the Quang Minh Nam urban area project in Thuong Tin district…

@Zing News