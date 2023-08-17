Hanoi ranks among ideal winter holiday destinations

The Tourism Information Center of the National Tourism Bureau has stated that U.S. News & World Report, an American media company based in Washington, has compiled a list of 21 ideal destinations for the winter holiday season. Among them, Hanoi holds the 6th position on this list.

Hanoi is considered a place with relatively nice weather. Photo: Tom

The list of ideal winter holiday destinations has been aggregated and released by U.S. News & World Report based on expert analysis and reader votes. With this diverse list of destinations, travelers can refer to and plan their winter trips according to their needs right now.

Hanoi is evaluated as a place with relatively beautiful weather. Even in the winter, Hanoi’s climate still provides a comfortable feeling, occasionally accompanied by light rain showers. While here, travelers should not forget to enjoy a bowl of hot pho – a traditional Vietnamese dish famous worldwide.

Additionally, there are culturally significant sights and historical places that visitors can explore, such as the Old Quarter, the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, and Hanoi’s Grand Cathedral…

Bicycles full of flowers on Phan Dinh Phung street are a dear memory of tourists when coming to Hanoi. Photo: Hoang Khanh Duy

A winter trip to this land of a thousand years of civilization also offers travelers the opportunity to experience captivating and meaningful cultural aspects. Travelers will immerse themselves in the lively and warm atmosphere of the Lunar New Year – the biggest and most important festival of the year.

The top winter holiday destinations for 2023 are ranked as follows: Honolulu – Oahu, Sydney, Lucerne, Galapagos Islands, St. Lucia, Hanoi, Costa Rica, Turks & Caicos, Rio de Janeiro, Phuket Islands, Quebec City, Rome, Curacao, U.S. Virgin Islands, Jackson Hole, Dubai, Lake Tahoe, Whistler, Auckland, Park City, and Tulum.

@SGtiepthi