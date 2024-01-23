Recently, the U.S. travel website Travel Off Path revealed the latest research by Wethrift, placing Hanoi second on the list of the most affordable destinations in 2024.

Wethrift is a website that specializes in providing discount codes for travelers. The research was published after scoring seven factors: the number of direct flights to and from, total tourist arrivals, average sightseeing ticket prices, public transportation costs, cost of a meal for two, clothing and food shopping expenses, and the average weekend hotel room prices for two at various accommodations.

With a score of 63 out of 80 points for Hanoi, Travel Off Path suggests that travelers should explore the street food culture when visiting the capital of Vietnam. The average cost of a small meal and drink is only about $4, approximately 98,000 Vietnamese dong, according to Wethrift’s report.

“With extremely diverse accommodation options, you won’t have difficulty finding a suitable place to stay in Hanoi without spending too much money,” notes Travel Off Path.

With 63/80 points, Hanoi ranked 2nd in the top ‘Most affordable tourist destination in the world 2024’

Meanwhile, New Delhi (India) tops the list of budget destinations according to Wethrift with a score of 69.2 out of 80 points. The research indicates that travelers can enjoy a butter chicken dish for only $2.41, approximately 59,000 Vietnamese dong in the Indian capital.

Cairo, the capital of Egypt, is the third cheapest destination with a score of 61 out of 80 points. The city along the Nile River is a suitable destination for travelers interested in exploring statues and ancient pyramids, especially with limited expenses. The average hotel room price in Cairo is around $71, approximately 1.7 million Vietnamese dong.

In addition to the top three, other highly rated destinations by Wethrift include Istanbul at fourth place with 59.3 out of 80 points, Hurghada, a small fishing village in the Red Sea province of Egypt, ranking fifth with 59.2 out of 80 points, Bali (Indonesia), a popular Southeast Asian tourist destination, at sixth place with a score of 53 out of 80 points, and finally, Bangkok (Thailand) in seventh place with 52.6 out of 80 points.

Earlier, the renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler listed 21 of the cheapest destinations for travelers in 2024, including Vietnam. Condé Nast Traveler commented, “Currently, many Southeast Asian countries offer great deals for travelers. However, we recommend visiting Vietnam for the incredible beauty of the country.”

Hanoi is considered the most romantic city in the country. However, the U.S. magazine suggests that travelers should also explore other unique destinations in Vietnam, such as Ninh Van Bay, Phu Quoc, with pristine beaches and romantic resorts.

@Vietnamnet