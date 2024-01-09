Hanoi proposes to replace 9 traditional bus routes with electric buses

The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed a pilot program to use electric buses for one year on nine bus routes. These routes currently have bids that expire in 2024 and will include Route 05 Linh Dam – Phu Dien urban area; Route 15 Gia Lam – Pho Ni bus station; Route 17 Long Bien – Noi Bai; Route 36 Yen Phu – Linh Dam urban area; Route 39 Nghia Do – Tu Hiep park; Route 43 Thong Nhat Park – Dong Anh town; Route 54 Long Bien – Bac Ninh, Route 47A National Economics University – Kieu Ky (Gia Lam); Route 59, Dong Anh town – Vietnam Academy of Agriculture.

After the bidding for these routes expires in the first quarter of 2024, the Department proposes to pilot orders for electric buses. The unit will then select a consulting firm to develop technical and economic norms and unit prices for medium and small electric buses. This will serve as a basis for bidding on bus routes when the pilot period ends.

It is estimated that by 2025, Hanoi will have about 68 bus routes whose contracts will expire and must be converted to electric buses.

@tuoitre.vn