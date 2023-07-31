Hanoi plans to continue building Belt Road 5

According to the approved detailed plan in 2014, Belt Road 5 stretches approximately 331km (excluding 41km overlapping with expressways such as Noi Bai – Ha Long, Hanoi – Thai Nguyen, Noi Bai – Lao Cai, and National Highway 3). It passes through 36 districts, towns, and cities of Hanoi, Hoa Binh, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen, and Vinh Phuc.

The segment passing through Hanoi is 48km long, over 35km through Hoa Binh; over 35km through Ha Nam; over 28km through Thai Binh; nearly 53km through Hai Duong; around 50km through Bac Giang; almost 29km through Thai Nguyen, and over 51km through Vinh Phuc.

The road has a scale of 4-6 lanes, with a minimum roadbed width of 22-33m and includes shoulders on both sides. The estimated investment capital for Belt Road 5 in the capital region is about 85.56 trillion VND (calculated at 2013 prices).

In a recent response to constituents in Bac Giang province, the Ministry of Transport informed that in the planning of the road network for the period 2021-2030 and vision to 2050, which was approved by the Prime Minister, the section of Belt Road 5 passing through Bac Giang province is approximately 50km long, with a 6-lane expressway, and the investment process will take place before 2030.

The Ministry of Transport evaluates that early investment and exploitation of Belt Road 5, in general, are necessary to stimulate socioeconomic development in the region.

Due to limited budget allocation for the mid-term public investment plan for the period 2021-2025, the Ministry has not been able to allocate funding for the implementation of Belt Road 5 during that period.

During this time, many localities (Vinh Phuc, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Thai Nguyen) have proactively invested in construction and put some sections of the belt road into operation.

