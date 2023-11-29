Hanoi pilots electronic tickets connecting 24 bus routes

After successfully piloting electronic payment on 24 bus routes, in the near future, Hanoi will continue to experiment with an integrated electronic ticket system connecting with the urban railway line 2A Cat Linh-Ha Dong.

The BRT bus route in Hanoi will use electronic tickets to connect with other bus routes. Illustration photo: TTXVN

On the morning of November 28, the People’s Committee of Hanoi officially launched a pilot program for a multi-modal integrated electronic ticket system for public transportation. This service is implemented by the Hanoi Department of Transport and is being tested on 24 bus routes in the city.

The trial scope of electronic tickets includes single journey tickets, monthly tickets for a specific route, and monthly tickets for interconnecting routes. These electronic tickets are applicable to 24 bus routes, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route, 9 electric bus routes (E01, E02, E03, E04, E05, E06, E07, E08, E09), and 14 regular bus routes with numbers 02, 08, 21, 32, 58, 64, 65, 74, 103, 142, 143, 146, 157, and 159.

Passengers can register for tickets, purchase them, and make online payments (via website or mobile app) or directly at ticket counters. The system accepts various non-cash payment methods, such as credit cards, electronic wallets, and QR code scanning.

Following the successful electronic payment trial on the 24 bus routes, in the coming period, the Hanoi Department of Transport will continue to experiment with an integrated electronic ticket system connecting with the urban railway line 2A Cat Linh-Ha Dong.

