Hanoi opens Hang Dau booth for tourists for the first time

From November 17 to December 31, 2023, the interior space of the Hang Dau Water Tower booth will undergo renovation and organization for public visits.

This activity is part of the framework of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, organized by the Department of Culture and Sports of the city, in collaboration with the Vietnam Architects Association and many other organizing units.

The Hang Dau Water Tower (commonly known as the Hang Dau booth) is located at the intersection of several streets: Hang Than, Hang Luoc, Hang Giay, Hang Dau, Quan Thanh, and Phan Dinh Phung (Ba Dinh district, Hanoi).

Built in 1894, the structure is one of Hanoi’s ancient architectural works constructed by the French to provide clean water for their soldiers and citizens during the French colonial period in Hanoi, along with the construction of the Yen Phu Water Plant.

After many years of dormancy, the Hang Dau booth has been renovated and curated by architects and experts, showcasing the Water Arrangement Space and the Heritage of the Hang Dau Water Tower.

The exhibition space inside the booth includes a sound arrangement system that reproduces the sounds of water in nature and a lighting arrangement system with images highlighting the urban impact on the natural environment. Through this, the authors aim to convey to the public the role of water in life and the connection between humans and nature. It is also an opportunity for visitors to explore the beauty within this architectural structure.

Perspective design inside Hang Dau booth. Photo: BTC

In addition to the Hang Dau booth, other tourist destinations in Hanoi such as the Long Bien Bridge, Gia Lam Railway Factory, Hanoi Station, Long Bien Station, etc., will also be experimented by architects and designers to become architectural art exhibition spaces for visitors. This sets the stage for turning heritage sites into creative spaces in the near future. @Vietnamnet