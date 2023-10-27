Hanoi named ‘World’s Best Golf City Destination in 2023’

Cities nominated for this award had to meet strict criteria, including golf infrastructure, supporting services for golf activities, and accommodations. The winning city received the highest number of votes. To achieve this prestigious award, Hanoi had the honor of surpassing renowned tourism destinations with golf products, such as Paris and New York.

Golf tourism is considered a promising tourism product, making a significant contribution to attracting international tourists to Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular, especially from key markets like South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Europe.

Currently, Hanoi boasts six golf clusters with ten internationally renowned golf courses, including Long Bien Golf Course, Van Tri Golf Club, Kings’ Island Golf, Minh Tri Golf Course, and Legend Hill. These are all large, professional golf courses meeting international standards, offering diverse natural landscapes to cater to players’ preferences.

The city has made fundamental investments in infrastructure, technology, and transportation connections to provide convenient travel options for visitors. The accommodation options are diverse and professional, especially 4 to 5-star hotels and resorts, which have been systematically and modernly developed.

@SGtiepthi