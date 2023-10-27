Hanoi named ‘World’s Best Golf City Destination in 2023’

The Hanoi Department of Tourism has just announced that Hanoi was awarded the World’s Best Golf City Destination 2023 by the World Golf Awards Organization for the first time.
A corner of Legend Hill golf course. Photo: Legend Hill
This award was announced at the 10th World Golf Awards, which recently took place in Abu Dhabi – the capital of the United Arab Emirates. This is the result of a year-long vote by hundreds of experts, media units, golf tour operators, golf course owners, hotels and golf associations of countries around the world.
Cities nominated for this award had to meet strict criteria, including golf infrastructure, supporting services for golf activities, and accommodations. The winning city received the highest number of votes. To achieve this prestigious award, Hanoi had the honor of surpassing renowned tourism destinations with golf products, such as Paris and New York.
Golf tourism is considered a promising tourism product, making a significant contribution to attracting international tourists to Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular, especially from key markets like South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Europe.
Currently, Hanoi boasts six golf clusters with ten internationally renowned golf courses, including Long Bien Golf Course, Van Tri Golf Club, Kings’ Island Golf, Minh Tri Golf Course, and Legend Hill. These are all large, professional golf courses meeting international standards, offering diverse natural landscapes to cater to players’ preferences.
The city has made fundamental investments in infrastructure, technology, and transportation connections to provide convenient travel options for visitors. The accommodation options are diverse and professional, especially 4 to 5-star hotels and resorts, which have been systematically and modernly developed.
@SGtiepthi