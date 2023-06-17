Hanoi moves trees to widen National Highway 32

To carry out the expansion of National Highway 32 through the town of Tay Dang, a series of trees will be relocated to high schools, middle schools, preschools, and several offices in Ba Vi district.

The Management Board of the Ba Vi District Investment and Construction Project in Hanoi announced that they will be relocating over 200 trees from National Highway 32 to various high schools, middle schools, preschools, and offices in the district.

This relocation is necessary for the construction and expansion of Phase 1 of National Highway 32 in Ba Vi district (specifically through the town of Tay Dang).

The length of the route is 1.7 km, starting at Km53+500 (on the alignment of QL32, at the intersection of QL32 and TL412 in Tay Dang town), and ending at Km55+200 (on the alignment of QL32, adjacent to Vat Lai commune).

After the upgrade, the road surface will be widened to 35 meters.

The total investment for the project is over 365 billion Vietnamese dong. Ba Vi district has proposed a plan to the Department of Construction for evaluation and approval by the People’s Committee of Hanoi, which includes the relocation and removal of the mentioned trees. According to the proposed plan, suitable trees that conform to the urban planning and have good growth, such as Banyan trees, Flame trees, Taiwan Acacia, Orchid flowers, etc., will be relocated and planted permanently at schools and offices, such as the People’s Procuracy and the Cultural and Sports Center in Phu Phuong commune, Ba Vi district. Trees will be brought to Tay Dang Secondary School. For trees that do not belong to the category of shade trees and trees that grow poorly with pests and diseases, the district will request permission to cut down and recover wood and firewood if any, preserve and organize liquidation according to current regulations. @Vietnamnet