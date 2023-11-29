Hanoi launches night tourism, visitors increase more than 3 times

In the first 11 months of this year, the total number of tourists visiting Hanoi has increased by 32.4% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 22.6 million visitors. Among them, international tourists to Hanoi were 4.1 million, more than tripled compared to the same period in 2022.

Hanoi currently has 3,758 tourism accommodations with 71,016 rooms, including 605 hotels and apartments rated from 1 to 5 stars with 26,411 rooms.

Real-life show of Northern Quintessence – one of 15 Hanoi night tourist destinations just announced.

In the 11 months, the average occupancy rate of the hotel sector reached 59.3%, an increase of 23.1% compared to the same period in 2022.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, Dang Huong Giang, informed that to diversify tourism products to serve visitors, the Hanoi Department of Tourism has conducted many positive activities, such as organizing the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2023 and launching the Night Hanoi tourism product with an artistic lighting experience called “Night Hanoi – Touchpoint of Emotions.”

In addition, Hanoi continues to effectively implement the development model of tourism-agriculture-rural areas, such as implementing the construction of a pilot community tourism model associated with the traditional cultural values of ethnic minorities in Ba Vi district.

Over the past weekend, Hanoi announced 15 night tourism products among many currently being exploited, selected to introduce to tourists, including products that have been invested in content and presentation form renewal, as well as newly constructed products introduced for the first time. Three new tours put into operation are the bicycle tour, the Van Mieu night tour, and the Legendary Youth Art Program – Living a Worthwhile Life.

